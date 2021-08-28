Selena Gomez: New single “De Una Vez” is in Spanish

Ten years after her last Spanish-language song, Selena Gomez surprises her fans with a new single in Spanish.

“I’m incredibly proud of my Latin American background. It gave me so much strength to sing in Spanish again and” De Una Vez “is such a beautiful hymn to love,” Gomez is quoted in a press release from her label Universal Music. Gomez pointed to Twitter, who grew up in Texas as the daughter of a Mexican and an Italian-American, also suggests that there may be more songs in Spanish to follow: “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for a long time. I hope you love it so much like I do. “

“De Una Vez” is the second song that Gomez has released in her second language, but the first independent single. In 2010 she sang a Spanish version of the title track of her second album “A Year Without Rain” (“Un Año Sin Lluvia”). At the beginning of 2011, the 28-year-old announced an entire album in Spanish on Twitter. Referring to it Gomez now shared her old tweet and commented, “I think the wait was worth it”.

