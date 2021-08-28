Science fiction thriller Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman on a journey through his memories – culture

Hugh Jackman appears as war veteran Nick Bannister in Reminiscence. Photo: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. / Ben Rothstein





In “Reminiscence”, Hugh Jackman tries to find his love again with the help of his memories. The film has been in cinemas since August 26th.

In the science fiction thriller “Reminiscence” (release: August 26) by director Lisa Joy (44, “Westworld”), Miami is under water because climate change has caused sea levels to rise to terrifying heights. Downtown is flooded and citizens are wading through flooded streets. In poorer areas, they move around by boat, while the mansions of the rich are on platforms and protect their residents from the water.

In the middle of the former party town, the war veterans Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman, 52) and Watts (Thandiwe Newton, 48) offer a special service: With the help of a water tank, a secret substance and electrodes, your customers can relive the beautiful moments of their past. But when Nick begins to use his technology out of self-interest, a visually stunning journey begins. Although it impresses at first glance, it also has some shortcomings.

Jackman’s Desperate Search for Ferguson: That’s What It’s About

The service from Nick and Watts, with which their clients can dive deep into their memories and thus regain a bit of joy that seems to have completely disappeared in post-war Miami, will one day become the most important tool for Nick himself. Because after a special customer Entering the store, he is immediately blown away from her. Mae (Rebecca Ferguson, 37) is a nightclub singer and is looking for her house keys. With the help of Nick’s service, she wants to find that one again and after a few sentences she drops her red evening dress and gets into the tank. Nick is enchanted by the mysterious lady and the two begin a relationship.









But happiness doesn’t last long. Suddenly Mae disappears and Nick, who seems almost dependent on her, doesn’t want to admit that the red-haired beauty has left him. In short, he uses his own technique to remember every detail of the brief love affair and tries to use his memories to find Mae at any cost. But is Mae really the woman Nick thought she was? There are justified doubts about this, because in the course of his “investigations” the private detective has to find out more and more terrifying truths about his love.

Why “Reminiscence” sometimes disappoints

At first glance, Lisa Joy’s (film) directorial debut is definitely impressive. It impresses with its star cast, breathtaking images and its promising plot. And yet after the end of the film there is a bit of disappointment, because the “big feelings” between Nick and Mae just don’t really resonate with the audience. His longing for her should also hurt the audience, but her flirtation at the beginning of the film is far too short to achieve this effect. Jackman and Ferguson have already stood side by side in front of the camera for “The Greatest Showman”, and there is definitely no lack of chemistry between them. However, “Reminiscence” gives the screen couple too little time together to kindle a flaming fire.







Another drawback: the search for Mae turns out to be time-consuming, but the tension largely falls by the wayside, as many things are simply too predictable. In addition, there are often very clichéd dialogues between Nick and Watts, which make it difficult to watch in some places.

Is it worth going to the cinema? One conclusion

To put it in a nutshell: We should have made more of this story! The mix of science fiction and drama, coupled with a kind of doomsday mood, is a brilliant idea. The atmosphere of the film is always effective, the audience is shown the drastic effects of climate change with great pictures. If only it weren’t for the slow plot that ultimately makes the film a bit bland.

A visit to the cinema could still pay off. Finally another blockbuster flickers on the screens, which despite its shortcomings provides good entertainment for over 116 minutes. Anyone who has sorely missed Hugh Jackman in the two-year Corona break will definitely get their money’s worth. And the cinema ticket is definitely worth it just for food for thought on the subject of climate change.