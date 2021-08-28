Russell Crowe, J.Lo & Co .: These are Hollywood’s hellish neighbors – people

It is not always a dream to live next to a celebrity – even if many imagine it to be very glamorous.

The neighbors of superstars like Jennifer Lopez (52), Russell Crowe (57), Tom Selleck (76), Jennifer Garner (48), Gwyneth Paltrow (48) and Bill Gates (65) can sing a song about it.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck





17 years after their broken engagement, they are a couple again: Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckPhoto: / AP



Bennifer 2.0 is currently thrilling the whole world. But the residents of Jennifer Lopez ‘(52) neighborhood hope that the pop diva will move soon. Because: Since she is back with Ben Affleck (48), paparazzi peddle almost the whole day in the street in front of their property. The people around are annoyed!

J.Lo himself is not supposed to exchange a word with the neighbors, but: “She is always nice to the photographers and tourists”, an insider told “Life & Style”. And that is exactly the reason why they would keep coming back.

Tom Selleck





Tom Selleck was best known for his role in “Magnum”Photo: picture-alliance / dpa



Millions in the bank, but no coal for water?

Actor Tom Selleck, 76, quarreled with Ventura County, California’s waterworks in 2015 after using a public fire hydrant more than a dozen times to refill his water tank in two years. He was convicted at the time by a private detective.

He then used the water to irrigate his avocado farm during the worst drought in California. In 2015 he had to pay a fine to the waterworks for this.

Madonna





Queen of New York City? Madonna ignored parking bans and set up additional parking spaces in front of her apartment on her ownPhoto: WireImage



The singer was sued for holding noisy rehearsals every day in her $ 40 million apartment in New York City.

Also reported “TMZ” in 2016 that Madonna’s employees had put up signs in front of her townhouse saying “Parking spaces for tenants only” – even though it was actually public parking.

A neighbor then contacted the city’s Ministry of Transport, which immediately visited the singer and informed them that the signs should be removed.

According to “TMZ”, a security man who was standing in front of Madonna’s apartment next to three SUVs only said about the situation: “We know the right people.”

He still had to remove the signs.

Jennifer Garner





Jennifer Garner lives near ex-husband Ben Affleck in Brentwood, Los AngelesPhoto: picture alliance / Everett Colle



After the divorce from Ben Affleck, actress Jennifer Garner (49) bought a plot of land in Brentwood in 2019 and had the house built on it demolished to build her dream home there.

For the neighborhood, the ongoing building of houses is a stress test, the construction noise is almost unbearable, as a neighbor “Life & Style” claims. Small children could therefore not take their afternoon nap. And not only that.









Garner’s endless renovations also pollute the air. “There is an ugly green fence that is supposed to prevent dust and dirt from being blown onto the street – but it doesn’t do anything. As soon as the wind blows a bit, dust flies around everywhere! ”

Russell Crowe





Australian actor Russell Crowe is considered extremely private. He doesn’t seem to mind that his neighbors can watch him take a saunaPhoto: dpa



Russell Crowe’s (57) home furnishings make not only himself sweat, but also his neighbors. Because the actor treated himself to a Scandinavian sauna on his balcony in his $ 25 million luxury apartment in Sydney. To the annoyance of the other tenants. Because: “The last thing his neighbors want to see is a Russell Crowe sweating in the sauna,” complains a source to the magazine.

Although his apartment is very private, his balcony is visible to everyone. “That is a real thorn in the side”.

Gwyneth Paltrow





Gwyneth Paltrow has been married to producer and director Brad Falchuk since 2018Photo: Getty Images for WGAW



What Gwyneth Paltrow (48) wants, she should get, no matter how long it takes. She lets her neighbors feel that too. The “GOOP” founder bought together with husband Brad Falchuk (50) in 2016 a farmhouse villa in the celebrity-packed Montecito in California for around 4.9 million US dollars. But the renovation work continues to this day.





On the left is the house that the couple bought together. The property is still being renovated. A pool is to be set into the long, unplanted piece of land on the propertyPhoto: action press



Work on the main house, pool and guest house causes considerable noise and unrest in the neighborhood.

“The renovations are endless. Neighbors can hear the construction going on and when Gwyneth is there, she’s just grumbling. She’s an incredible bean counter, ”said a source on“ Life & Style ”.

Bill Gates





Nerd or playboy? Bill Gates is said to have hosted parties at home on a regular basisPhoto: Lynch / MediaPunch / MediaPunch / IP



Before Microsoft founder Bill Gates (65) married his (today’s ex) wife, he is said to have organized “wild bachelorette parties” in his luxury apartment in Washington. Author James Wallace wrote in his 1997 biography that Bill Gates had dancers come from a strip club in Seattle to swim naked in his pool with his friends.

After his divorce from Melinda, his neighbors are afraid that he could mutate again into a party animal. “The suburbs are just as scandalous as the city – you never know what’s going on behind those huge gates,” an insider told the magazine.