Robbie Williams reveals: Cameron Diaz saved his relationship

Thanks to Cameron Diaz (47), the dream celebrity couple Robbie Williams (46) and Ayda Field (41) still exist today! The pop star and the actress are inseparable: the parents of four children have been married for ten years now and have also launched joint professional projects. But especially the beginning of their relationship was probably not so harmonious, it ended three times. If not suddenly Cameron would have been there to Robbie to speak to one’s conscience, the last separation might have been final!

In her podcast Staying at Home with the Williamses let the couple review the critical phase of the relationship. Two weeks had turned out to be Ayda and Robbie not seen after a third line. I answered at the end of the second week Robbie back to her after he Cameron met by chance at an event: “I started talking about this amazing person I had just broken up with. I couldn’t stop talking about how amazing you were, how beautiful, smart and funny. and Cameron said: ‘It doesn’t sound like it’s really over between you guys’ “the “Feel” interpreter recalls.

In the situation at that time, the “Bad Teacher” actress could not have suspected that she had saved the love of the two with this little sentence: “At that moment the universe said to me, ‘Go back to Ayda‘Be with her, marry her’ “the Briton finally reveals. Today they are so happy with each other that they want to renew their vows on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary – due to the current health crisis, however, this plan may be postponed.









Ayda Field and Robbie Williams at a charity gala

Cameron Diaz, actress

Robbie Williams in July 2018

