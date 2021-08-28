Rihanna is wearing a pixie cut (again) and proves: It’s the perfect summer haircut

Rihanna shows us the perfect summer haircut

Those who want to greet the summer and the warmer weather with a fresh-looking short hairstyle – or simply want to cut off the mane that has grown in quarantine – have a new role model: Rihanna! The singer caused a sensation last night in Los Angeles, where, after weeks of wearing pigtails and an extravagant mullet, she now presented a pixie cut with an elegantly styled forehead.

Rihanna’s new pixie cut hairstyle is the harbinger of summer

Rihanna with her new short hairstyle in Los Angeles.





This is how Rihanna styles her new hairstyle

Coupled with a range of prints, textures, and accessories – including a delicate chain that she hung over her stomach – Rihanna’s freshly cut hair was anything but demure, even if it was reminiscent of Mia Farrow. As if she wanted to completely thwart the mood, Rihanna combined her white sunglasses with a perfectly made-up red lip, whereby the supposedly classic note within the overall aesthetic looked decidedly daring. The pixie cut is not completely new for Rihanna, as she has already wore different versions of the daring short hairstyle in previous years – sometimes with side bangs, sometimes with a deep parting and varying lengths – but this elegant version is by far the most beautiful.

Right now, when daring outfits are slowly returning to reality, we recommend doing the same to Rihanna and pulling out all the stops. There has never been a better time to define and celebrate your own kind of beauty and individual glamor.

