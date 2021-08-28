Netflix is ​​planning a fan event with a strange name · KINO.de

Netflix is ​​still at the forefront of streaming services. The company would now like to celebrate its success with a fan event in which over 70 projects are featured.

Netflix would like to continue to assert itself as the largest and most popular streaming service. To this end, the extensive range of films and series is to be expanded with a large number of in-house productions. By the end of 2021, 42 films are to be released that will impress with a number of big stars such as Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio. But some popular series will also be continued this year, such as “Cobra Kai”.

Don’t have a Netflix subscription yet? With Sky Q you can enjoy the streaming service and the Sky offer at a special price

Netflix now wants the loyalty of viewers with a large, international Fan event celebrate. Under the title “Tudum“Performers and showrunners get exclusive insights into over 70 series, films and specials deliver. The livestream event will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 take place on the Netflix channels. The name “Tudum” naturally refers to the iconic sound that is at the beginning of every Netflix original production. How exactly the noise is now written down and pronounced is also in the Announcement video a big discussion among the stars:









Streaming Tips of the Week: Jerks and More

This is what you can expect at the Netflix event “Tudum”

The event will last a full three hours and Insights into new and old Netflix originals Offer. In addition to interactive discussions with the makers and stars, there will also be news and new trailers for projects. In the list you will find a selection of films and series that are represented:

A full list of all the projects represented can be found on the event website Tudum.com

How can you watch “Tudum”?

The livestream event starts on September 25 at 6 p.m.. You can watch “Tudum” on Netflix’s YouTube channels. The event will also be broadcast on Twitter and Twitch. Some shows even start at 2 p.m. on selected channels. It will focus on Korean and Indian projects as well as anime content. Fans also have the opportunity to stream and comment on the event themselves, for example via Twitch and Facebook.

Are you real Netflix experts? Then test your knowledge in the quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.