Mila Kunis takes herself to court: “I was an ass!”

Saturday, August 28, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis

© Getty Images

Mila Kunis honest and open: In two interviews, the actress speaks about the bad breakup with Macaulay Culkin and criticizes herself harshly

Actress Mila Kunis, 34, speaks openly about her past in an interview and takes a hard line with herself. In the podcast “Armchair Expert” she talks about meeting her current husband Ashton Kutcher, 40, with whom she has two cute children: Wyatt and Dimitri. But the 34-year-old does not only reveal beautiful things: She also talks about the terrible separation from her childhood sweetheart Macaulay Culkin, 37, (“Kevin – alone at home”).

Mila Kunis blames herself

“I was an ass in my twenties”says the beautiful actress on the podcast. “And I’m the first to admit that. It took a long time to admit and accept that.” Harsh words to her younger self. Specifically, Kunis means her separation from Macaulay Culkin in 2010. “It sucks what I did and how I did it”, she continues – the “Bad Moms” actress doesn’t go into details.

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis, 2005

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis, 2005

© Getty Images




Mila Kunis: “Enough time has passed”

When asked if Culkin had forgiven her, she replied, “Enough time has passed. Everyone somehow forgave everyone for what happened.”

But how do Kunis and Culkin get along today? The actress is now also giving an answer to this in the “WTF Podcast” with Marc Maron. “Probably not as friendly as we could be. There are too many things that have prevented us from ever moving forward. We were together when I was 18, 19 until I was 25,” admits Mila.

She and Culkin were a couple for eight years until they separated in 2010. In 2015, the Hollywood beauty married actor Ashton Kutcher, with whom she has been happy ever since. Macaulay Culkin made headlines for a few crashes and was also convicted of drug possession. In the meantime, however, he seems to have recovered.


 Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

mni
Gala

