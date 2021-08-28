“Matrix 4” rumor promises an adventurous storyline for Keanu Reeves aka Neo – News 2021

“Matrix 4” will soon be in our house. And so it seems we can expect quite a bit of adventurous action around the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves).

The fourth part of the “Matrix” series is probably one of the best kept secrets in the film world right now. Because although “Matrix 4” has already been shot and is in post-production, there are still no details about the plot of the action film. While in other productions the first leaks are circulating at the latest when filming begins, “Matrix 4” seems to have secured itself really well here. For the fans of the series, of course, that means only one thing: get to work yourself. If no information is disclosed, the fan base on the Internet tries to set up theories about the comeback itself.

The latest and sometimes most exciting rumor comes from Jon Fuge of the Movieweb site. In his concept, the plot of “Matrix 4” would take place around 60 years after the plot of “Matrix Revolutions”. While in the third part it actually looked like mankind was liberated, there is now a new simulation that Neo and his allies have to fight against. According to the theory, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) could be trapped in this very simulation.











When Matrix 4 was announced, the anticipation was already great. As it has now become known, more films could follow in the future. Matrix 5 and Matrix 6 may also come after Matrix 4: New trilogy is possible.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed about the theory at this point in time, but the idea is definitely interesting. After all, Carrie-Anne Moss’ character Trinity had never been caught in a simulation before. We’ll soon find out whether “Matrix 4” by Lana Wachowski will ultimately take this route. Since the film is scheduled to open in cinemas in Germany on December 23, 2021, initial information or a trailer should be available shortly.