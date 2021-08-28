Saturday, August 28, 2021
“Love of my life”: Tom Hanks’ wife Rita congratulates him

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Hanks (65) is not only a gifted actor, but also a happily married husband. Two months ago, the Hollywood star and his wife Rita Wilson (64) celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. At this milestone, the actress raved about the father of her two sons. He is not only her partner, but also her very best friend. And even now shared Rita cute lines again. She publicly congratulates Tom for my birthday and found loving words for it.

Celebrated on Friday Tom his 65th birthday. On the occasion, his wife shared via Instagram a picture of the “Forrest Gump” star showing him on a mountain bike in front of a mountain landscape. “He’s going into his 65th year and better than ever. Happy birthday to the love of my life”, wrote the 64-year-old about the snapshot. These congratulations were followed by numerous fans in the comments Trudie Styler (67) and her husband Sting (69).




What exactly they care about so much Tom loves, betrayed Rita last year The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition to his talkative manner, the film producer particularly appreciates the Oscar winner’s humor. “I love it. He makes me laugh all the time”the mother of two protested.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the 2020 Oscars
Tom Hanks in July 2021
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in 2019


