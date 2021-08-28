Leonardo DiCaprio buys villa for 7 million – which he will never live in

The property in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom will live in the future is located in Los Feliz, a district of Los Angeles in California.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s real estate portfolio is impressive: a mansion in LA that he bought from Madonna, a modern property in Palm Springs and a $ 23 million mansion in Malibu are just a small part of his real estate. But he will not live in his newest property in Los Feliz, a hillside neighborhood in Los Angeles: the house is for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. Cost: 7.1 million US dollars, the equivalent of 6.4 million Swiss francs.

A few years ago, DiCaprio had bought a house for his father in the same neighborhood. The reason for this is likely to be his own main residence: The actor lives in a property on the Sunset Strip, only about 30 minutes by car from his parents.

Famous previous owners

Like most of Leo’s properties, this Spanish colonial-style villa has famous previous owners: it once belonged to the singer Gwen Stefani. But DiCaprio bought it from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell in “Modern Family”. The property is worthy of a star: It has 460 square meters of living space and an impressive outdoor area.

The house in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother will live in the future was built in 1928. During the renovations, however, details such as the wooden door were retained. Todd Goodman Inside there are then four bedrooms and six bathrooms. There is also a formal living room … Todd Goodman … and a dining room in the same style. Todd Goodman

Pool with sundeck

The house also has a lot to offer outside: various terraces, seats and flower beds, for example. Todd Goodman From the main terrace you can also enjoy the view of Griffith Park and the Griffith Observatory. Todd Goodman The house has a spacious pool, including a raised sun terrace. Todd Goodman

During the renovations, however, care was taken that the charm of the house was retained: stained glass windows, a carved entrance door and a few wooden beams on the ceiling provide the Spanish touch. The outside area of ​​the villa is also impressive: there is a large pool with a raised sun deck – and a pool house for meditation or yoga.