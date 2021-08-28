Johnny Depp loses again in court

Johnny Depp had filed a lawsuit over an article alleging that he physically abused his former wife, Amber Heard. According to the court, the majority of the allegations mentioned in the newspaper have proven to be true.

I.In the legal dispute with the British tabloid “The Sun”, Hollywood star Johnny Depp suffered another defeat in court. “We reject Mr Depp’s request to add further evidence and come to the conclusion that his appeal has no real prospect of success,” said the judge in charge on Thursday in London.

Depp, 57, had sued the Sun publisher over an article alleging that he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard (34). The High Court in London had dismissed the lawsuit in early November: the majority of the allegations mentioned in the newspaper had proven to be true, the judges found in their verdict. After the verdict, Depp criticized that the court relied solely on the statements of his ex-wife and ignored counter-evidence from the police and other witnesses.

The celebrity trial had attracted worldwide attention in the past year. For weeks, Depp ("Pirates of the Caribbean") and his ex-wife ("Zombieland"), 23 years his junior, painted the picture of a deeply destructive relationship. Another trial is ongoing in the United States.








