Jennifer Lawrence is celebrating her 31st birthday

The teen idol has long since grown up – Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her 31st birthday this Sunday.

The “country girl from Kentucky” (so Lawrence about herself) has had a dreamy career. As the strong “Hunger Games” heroine, she effortlessly played her male colleagues Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson against the wall from 2012 to 2015. The blockbuster success paid off.

Lawrence was discovered in New York when he was 14 years old. “I was standing in the street and was looking at street dancers when someone took a photo of me,” she said in an interview with the German press agency in 2012. “From then on it started. Model and film agencies called and wanted to meet me – which I did.”

The breakthrough came with a serious role in the independent film “Winter’s Bone” (2010). She played the daughter of an impoverished family in rural Missouri who had to care for her mother and little siblings. The critics were delighted. At the age of 20, Lawrence was the second youngest contender for an Oscar for best actress.







On the Oscar stage she then triumphed at the age of 22 with her role as a depressed young woman at the side of Bradley Cooper in the film “Silver Linings”. The fact that she stumbled over the hem of her lush Dior dress on the way to the Oscar stage in front of an audience of millions was just a minor slip.

The wave of success continued for Lawrence. In 2014 she convinced as a sexy crook in “American Hustle”, for which she received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. And over and over again she does and says what she thinks.