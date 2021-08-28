Iconic scene from Fast & Furious is the best meme of the week

With the space trip in Fast & Furious 9, the Boliden series seems to have finally arrived in the Olympus of action megalomania. But even if franchise dad Vin Diesel has far more absurd plans for the Fast & Furious future, it can be For him, the essence of blockbusters can be reduced to one simple word: family.

For him, it’s not just about simple blood ties, but of course about the iron cohesion that the lead-foot crew around Dom (Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Brian (Paul Walker) and even Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) put on after trips end of the world back in the front yard with BBQ and Corona beer united. Diesel now uses the word in the F&F context like other people punctuation marks – and is now being dragged through the cocoa by fans as memes.

Vin Diesel fights Thanos – with the power of the Fast & Furious family

There should be no question that family is important. As often as Diesel uses the word, it seems to work like an all-purpose weapon for him and his character Dom: It doesn’t matter whether nuclear submarines, cyber terrorists or thin space air, Family takes every threat down. So it’s no wonder that fans expand his obsession to all battlefields in film history – and let him compete against Thanos, for example.

“Thanos is strong – but not as strong as the family”So it means when Dom stands in the way of the Marvel villain, armed only with a shotgun and family ties. Had Iron Man & Co known that too, we would have been spared a lot of time travel fuss in Avengers: Endgame.

And another final battle has to bow to the burden of the family club: When Obi-Wan now joins his ex-student Anakin / Dom in Star Wars: Episode III “It’s over, Dom! I’m well above you” wants to teach, he only gets “You underestimate my family!” to listen. He’s not the only one who has yet to learn the value of family.

Another Fast & Furious fan made Dom part of the ring community in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. And while Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli only measly fantasy war equipment to support Frodo Contribute, Diesel’s figure trumps with the family: “You have my sword! And my bow! And my ax! And my family!”. Even Sauron had to blink first.

Even Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t safe from Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious family

Diesel’s family mania doesn’t have to work its way through the film milestones of the last 20 years to tickle the laughing muscles: even him Boss in the brand new Godzilla vs. Kong is sent to the monster cemetery without further ado.









“Careful, he’s too powerful!”, the ignorant lizard throws at Dom, who knows: “Not as powerful as the family!” At the next BBQ he might be able to explain why he still needs the shotgun.

There is also a need for orthographic explanation in the next example, when Dom as Superman presents himself to Lois Lane (“What does the S stand for?”) only explained: “For family”. Especially in these big contexts where else supermen meet super bad guys, the family argument seems wonderfully exaggerated. It actually has a serious core.

The Vin Diesel memes hint at fan criticism of Fast & Furious

Because even if 90% of the memes are harmless fan fun, they are based on a serious criticism of the action series somewhere.

Fast & Furious has moved far away from its intimate focus on a gang of racing drivers. In place of quarter mile races are Espionage action and James Bond stories with submarines and airplanes kicked. If Diesel wants to steam this whole bombast down to the family values ​​again and again, with all the bombast it seems a bit artificial for many.

Vin Diesel turns killers from the Fast & Furious family into heroes

© Universal Pictures Defending the family: Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez)

For a further story, the Fast & Furious producers have also decided to work with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) Killer of the popular Han character (Sung Kang) to make a hero. Fans are justifiably wondering how important the Boliden family really is to Diesel.

However, they can also look forward to Hans Resurrection from the Fast & Furious 9 theatrical release on July 15, 2021. And maybe is Story integrity is also no longer so important when you are flying into space. Apparently anyone can return to Diesel’s will – into the bosom of the family.

