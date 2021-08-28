George Clooney supports film academy for high school students | Currently America | DW

Saturday, August 28, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Hollywood stars like George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Eva Longoria are involved in a school project in Los Angeles that aims to give minorities easier access to the film industry. From fall 2022, high school students will be admitted to the Roybal School of Film and Television Production, according to the Los Angeles school district.

The program specifically targets students from low-income families. You have to start promoting diversity early, said Oscar winner Clooney. The young people are to be trained in the areas of camera work, editing, special effects and sound, among other things. Internships are also arranged, “which lead to well-paid career opportunities,” explained the director, actor and producer. The school aims to help establish contact with well-known filmmakers and business people in the industry.

Critics Choice Awards - Eva Longoria

Actress and project co-founder Eva Longoria, known from the series “Desperate Housewives” (archive picture)




Around 650,000 students are educated in Los Angeles public schools. Many of them come from African American or Latin American families. The production companies and award juries in Hollywood – a district of the Californian metropolis – have been increasingly criticized in recent years for the fact that members of minorities are underrepresented. The #OscarsSoWhite (“Oscars so white”) campaign began in 2015, reminding us that white filmmakers in particular receive the coveted cinema award.

jj / fab (dpa, afp)



