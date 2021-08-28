Endgame “but not back · KINO.de

In the run-up, some persistent rumors said that Iron Man could possibly have an appearance on “Black Widow”. But the makers decided against it.

After numerous postponements, “Black Widow” is finally out in theaters and on Disney +. Due to the pandemic, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had to be patient, but the wait is now over. Many viewers looked at the MCU film with full excitement, also because some rumors were circulating in advance that no less a figure than Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) could appear in the comic book adaptation.

However, there was no appearance of the popular Avengers and the “Black Widow” director Cate Shortland provided an interesting explanation for this decision in an interview with Gamesradar:

“At first there was discussions about everything, about all the different characters. What we finally decided, and I think Kevin Feige (President of Marvel Studios, editor’s note) was really great when he said, ‘She doesn’t need the boys’. We didn’t want her to feel like she needed the support. We want her to stand alone. And she does. “

The makers behind “Black Widow” have therefore deliberately decided against an appearance by Iron Man and other Marvel characters in order not to steal Natasha’s attention. The chronology would have allowed some Marvel stars to reappear, because the MCU film with Scarlett Johansson is set after the events of “The First Avenger. Civil War ”and before“ Avengers: Infinity War ”. After the events of “Avengers: Endgame” it would have been a special experience for fans to see Tony Stark again. Or maybe it’s better that this impression of Iron Man doesn’t run the risk of being undermined by a cameo.

“Black Widow” is definitely worth it even without a Marvel ensemble

Immediately after its start, the latest MCU film proves that it can do just fine without other great Marvel characters. This is particularly reflected in the reviews, which were extremely positive. In Rotten Tomatoes ‘critics’ mirror, “Black Widow” has an 80% rating and the audience rating of 92% positive ratings is also impressive.

In addition, “Black Widow” also scored commercially and made a brilliant start in the cinemas. The Marvel film grossed over 158 million US dollars in cinemas worldwide on the first weekend, which is really excellent value in pandemic times.

The cast around Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz can do without big Marvel veterans and the MCU is celebrating a strong comeback after a two-year break.

