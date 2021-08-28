End of career? Emma Watson educates her fans

Emma Watson caused speculation among fans © JOHN ANGELILLO / IMAGO

It had been quiet around “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson for a long time. Rumors rose that the British woman was giving up acting – now she is speaking plainly.

New York – “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson has not been seen in public or heard from her for about a year. Speculation has even fueled that the 31-year-old would end her career. But now the British actress, whose colleague Daniel Radcliffe became an alcoholic due to the success of “Harry Potter”, speaks on Twitter and admitted speculation about her private life – she is said to be engaged – and the alleged end of her career on.

Emma Watson spends pandemic “in silence”

The rumors about their engagement, among other things from the Daily Mail Watson now apparently took the opportunity to update their fans personally via Twitter. Rumors about whether she is engaged or not, or whether her career is dormant or not, are ways to generate clicks if it turns out to be true or untrue, she writes on the platform on May 17th. Emma also reassures her fans that she will share news, should she have any, with her fans, she promises that.









One reason why the actress, who has a grammatical mistake tattoo, says little is because she is “silent as most people” about the pandemic. And she’s also giving her fans a glimpse into her life during the pandemic. They fail to make sourdough bread, care for their loved ones and do their best “not to spread a virus that still affects so many people”. The “Little Women” actress send her fans a lot of love and hope that they are well and that they are as happy as such a strange time allows. Finally, Emma thanks everyone who worked hard to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Dear fans,

Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

According to US media reports, the actress has been in a relationship with her partner Leo Robinton since autumn 2019. As a single, she previously described her relationship status as “self-partnered”. Her last big screen appearance was in the historical drama “Little Women” in 2019. In it she played alongside Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh.