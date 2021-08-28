Sunday, August 29, 2021
Chemistry on set was immediately there

By Arjun Sethi
Jack Whitehall: Chemistry on set was instant

Jack Whitehall immediately developed a chemistry with Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. The 33-year-old comedian starred in the Disney film alongside the London-born actress. Jack has now revealed that the two actors got along wonderfully, especially after realizing that they actually grew up just a few blocks away from each other.




When asked about working with the acclaimed actress, Jack said, “We grew up in the exact same part of London. We literally lived a few streets apart. And it feels like our lives have basically gone in exactly the same direction. She moved from where we were both born to this street in Notting Hill, and then I moved to the street next to it. She went to a school my school used to play sports with. It’s strange how similar our lives are. “

Jack enjoyed the experience of working with Emily and revealed that they hit it off straight away. The stand-up star told ‘OK!’ Magazine: “The moment I met her, we got along so well. It was instant. We immediately had a chemistry that really helped build the dynamic between the sibling characters. It’s so much fun working with Emily. “

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
