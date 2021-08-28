Bitcoin, Cardano and XRP increases

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $ 2,180 billion. The top dog Bitcoin accounts for 42 percent of this. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 124 billion. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 6 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price has risen by 4.47 percent since yesterday. This is reflected in a price of 49,028.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, greed is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 921.7 billion (+ 4.5%)

24h trading volume: $ 33,393 million (-0.94%)

24h High: $ 49,333.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum course could look forward to a plus of 4.91 percent in the last few hours. The price is trading at $ 3,254.03.

Market Cap: $ 381.38 billion (+ 5.02%)

24h trading volume: $ 17,748 million (-12.22%)

24h high: $ 3,289.25

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The price explosion of the Cardano course caused the course to rise by 13.28 percent. The rate is currently at $ 2.87.

Market Cap: $ 92.1 billion (+ 13.3%)

24h trading volume: 6,028 million US dollars (+ 26.35%)

24h high: $ 2.94

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



In the past 24 hours, the Binance Coin price was able to increase by 3.46. The Binance Coin price this morning is $ 489.67.

Market Cap: $ 75.61 billion (+ 3.39%)

24h trading volume: 1,961 million US dollars (-22.87%)

24h high: $ 496.78

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.1 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 65.86 billion (-0.06%)

24h trading volume: $ 60,355 million (-4%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP rate jumped an impressive 9.08 percent in 24 hours. The rate is currently at 1.17 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 54.44 billion (+ 9.41%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,844 million (-10.75%)

24h high: $ 1.20

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course increased by a staggering 8.84 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.29 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 38.38 billion (+ 8.9%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,974 million (-11.57%)

24h high: $ 0.30

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



Exciting is different: The USD coin rate only changed by -0.08 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.13 billion (+ 0.13%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,058 million (-4.02%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot price performed well yesterday and can boast a price increase of 6.81 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 26.11.

Market Cap: $ 26.71 billion (+ 6.67%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,053 million (-4.81%)

24h high: $ 26.69

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course was able to gain 6.35 percentage points in the last 24 hours. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 86.43.

Market Cap: $ 25.13 billion (+ 7.56%)

24h trading volume: 2.281 million US dollars (+ 6.92%)

24h high: $ 88.58

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Arweave course : $ 38.11 ( 41.2 %)

: $ 38.11 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 107.11 ( 40.2 %)

: $ 107.11 ( %) SafeMoon course : <$ 0.01 ( 31.09 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Internet computer course : $ 67.16 ( 20.73 %)

: $ 67.16 ( %) Tezos course: $ 5.12 ( 17.52 %)

Flop 5

Tether course : $ 1.00 ( -0.1 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) TrueUSD rate : $ 1.00 ( -0.19 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) TerraUSD course : $ 1.00 ( -0.22 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) cDAI course : $ 0.02 ( -0.41 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) LEO token course: $ 2.98 ( -0.81 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 28, 2021 at 7:01 am.