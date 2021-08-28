“Best husband and father”: Wife raves about Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been married since 2019 and have been the proud parents of a daughter for almost a year. The author is now making a declaration of love for her husband on a talk show. The Hollywood star is “the best husband and the best father”.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt couldn’t be happier. The two have been married since 2019, their daughter Lyla Maria was born in August 2020. On Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Schwarzenegger spoke about her family life and made a declaration of love for her husband.









“It’s so nice to see him in his new role as a girl’s father,” enthuses the author. “He’s the best husband and the best father and I am grateful to him every day.” Schwarzenegger can still remember the beginning of their relationship: “I’m pretty sure we both knew immediately where our relationship was going.” It “clicked very quickly”.

“Lyla is perfect”

The daughter of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger also raved about her nine-month-old daughter Lyla: “She is simply the cutest little angel I’ve ever seen. The 31-year-old is” obsessed with her, as most parents are sure of her children. “The mother role is” the funniest role and experience I’ve ever had, and I absolutely love every single minute of it. “Lyla is” perfect “.

In addition to Lyla Maria, Chris Pratt has another son, Jack. This comes from Pratt’s first marriage to US actress Anna Faris. The two had said yes in July 2009 and separated again in August 2017. Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January 2019. They married the following June.