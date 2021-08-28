Anne Hathaway: Only ninth choice for “The Devil Wears Prada”

Anne Hathaway shone alongside Meryl Streep in 2006. Her chances of getting the “The Devil Wears Prada” role were extremely poor.

Anne Hathaway (38) can look back on a glorious film career. In her early years she was in front of the camera for successful productions such as “Suddenly Princess” or “Brokeback Mountain”. In 2006 the drama comedy “The Devil Wears Prada” was supposed to join in. The fact that Hathaway was hired to play the clumsy assistant Andy Sachs at all borders on a miracle.









How doggedly fought for the role



On Friday (February 19), the Oscar winner chatted from the sewing box. She was a virtual guest on the TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and encouraged the participants. When she was asked by one of the drag queens whether she had ever had to fight “tooth and nail” for a role, Hathaway replied, visibly amused: “How much time do you have?”

A brief anecdote followed. “I was the ninth choice for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. But I made it,” Hathaway told the candidates and at the same time had some good advice ready for them: “Hold on, never give up.” The British “Daily Mail” published the excerpt.

Successful adaptation of the novel



“The Devil Wears Prada” is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger (43) from 2003. In the film, Hathaway can be seen as the initially barely presentable assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep, 71), editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine. Juliette Lewis (47) and Claire Danes (41) are also said to have auditioned for the role at the time. Rachel McAdams (42, “Like a single day”), the first choice of those responsible for casting, turned down the role offer.

CodeList