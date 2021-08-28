Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight on Pitt: “I pray for the guy”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce proceedings are not only getting dirtier. Experts estimate that the Brangelina divorce could soon become Hollywood’s most expensive in terms of legal fees. According to Daily Mail Both Pitt and Jolie are said to have spent a million each on their attorneys and a private judge so far. Since it is assumed that the custody dispute over the underage children could continue for another six years, the legal fees are still far from being covered.









Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after he and the couple’s eldest adopted son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, allegedly had an argument on a family flight in a pirate plane. Jolie retained custody of the six children they shared, and Pitt was granted visiting rights. In court, the actor is now fighting for shared custody. However, an agreement is far from in sight. Especially since Jolie brings out heavy artillery. As recently announced, the 45-year-old is said to be ready to present evidence of Pitt’s alleged domestic violence in court. The couple’s underage children could also reportedly testify – after Maddox is said to have already made an unflattering statement about his father.