5 Naked Facts About … Anna Kendrick

Tomorrow comes Rob Marshall’s fairy tale mashup musical Into the Woods in German cinemas; Actress Anna Kendrick plays the role of Cinderella, who with her golden shoes on the run from her Prince Charming (Chris Pine) in the wild thicket of the fairy tale forest meets several other well-known characters, including Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), Rapunzel (MacKenzie Mauzy) and one seedy witch (Meryl Streep).

The fact that the musically gifted Kendrick likes to be used in musical roles goes back to her career beginnings on New York’s Broadway. Through her role in Twilight, she gained greater fame in 2008, followed by her breakthrough in 2009 with Up in the Air, for which she received an Oscar nomination. In the following years she built her career with Twilight sequels, Edgar Wright’s comic adaptation Scott Pilgrim against the rest of the world, the tragic comedy 50/50 – Friends for Survival and the successful comedy Pitch Perfect and today she is one of the most sought-after actresses of all.

Here are five naked facts about Anna Kendrick that provide interesting insights into the life of the down-to-earth actress:

1. Brave girl

Even at the tender age of ten, Anna Kendrick was brave, some might even say reckless. Because she was born in Portland, Maine, and what does a ten-year-old girl who wants to go to auditions do? That’s right, she gets on the bus and drives 500 kilometers from Portland to New York City. At least that’s what Anna Kendrick and her brother did – the early commitment seems to have paid off. (source )

2. Stayed on the ground

Unlike many of her fellow actors, Anna Kendrick seems to have stayed down to earth. “Ok, I’m happy with the way I look, but I’ve never seen myself as beautiful”said the actress. “In all honesty, when I read through some scripts in which they describe the heroine as stunningly beautiful, I wonder why they send this to me.”

(source )

3. Dissolute The Lord of the Rings marathons

Anna Kendrick is a huge fan of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. And as it should be for a real fan, despite the busy schedule, the actress also watches all three films in the marathon at least once a year – in the Special Extended Edition. You heard correctly, where others get impatient after two hours of a feature film, Anna Kendrick sits happily for twelve hours in front of the cigarette box and cheers with her heroes in Middle-earth. (source )









4. A really hot dog

A Chicago restaurant called Hot Doug’s once named a hot dog after the actress. “The Anna Kendrick “ was called before “the Keira Knightley”, “the Jennifer Garner” and “the Britney Spears” and was a “mighty hotter” Menu component of the restaurant. Compared to her predecessors, Anna Kendrick went one step further and even tried the hot dog. In a subsequent Tweet she wrote: “A hot dog was named after me. My mouth still burns. Great, great, great !!!” (source )

5. Golden Cheese Macaroni

Your love for cheese macaroni (Mac & Cheese) von Kraft brought Anna Kendrick special attention from the food company. She wrote on Instagram: “Well, I ate so much Mac & Cheese that Kraft sent me a damn gold macaroni necklace. Easy the best booty I’ve ever dusted.” (source )

What do you think of Into the Woods star Anna Kendrick?