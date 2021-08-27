Saturday, August 28, 2021
Will Smith publishes his memoir: "My very first book"

By Sonia Gupta
Hollywood star Will Smith (52) wants to publish his memoir in November.

“My very first book,” wrote the actor on Instagram on Saturday. For two years he worked on this book and put a lot of love into it, says Smith in a video and proudly holds a copy of the book with the title “Will” in the camera.

According to an announcement on his website, Smith processes his transformation from a “fearful child” to a rap and Hollywood star. “Will” tell the story of a person who has got his feelings under control and can help others to imitate him. As a co-author, Smith brought on board Mark Manson, the author of the Lebenshilfe guide “The subtle art of shitting it”.




Smith’s Hollywood career (“Independence Day”, “Ali”, “Men in Black”) began in the early 1990s with the comedy series “The Prince of Bel Air”. Smith has been married to actress Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997, and the couple have two children together. Son Jaden (22) and daughter Willow (20) are also active as actors and singers.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
