Will Smith publishes his memoir: “My very first book”

Hollywood star Will Smith (52) wants to publish his memoir in November.

“My very first book,” wrote the actor on Instagram on Saturday. For two years he worked on this book and put a lot of love into it, says Smith in a video and proudly holds a copy of the book with the title “Will” in the camera.

According to an announcement on his website, Smith processes his transformation from a “fearful child” to a rap and Hollywood star. “Will” tell the story of a person who has got his feelings under control and can help others to imitate him. As a co-author, Smith brought on board Mark Manson, the author of the Lebenshilfe guide “The subtle art of shitting it”.







