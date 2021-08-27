Will Smith Forgot How Gym Equipment Work!

The gyms are slowly but surely opening again – and many stars are also making their favorite gym unsafe again after the lockdown break! Actor Will Smith (52) is one of them: The four-time Grammy award winner wants to get rid of his accumulated quarantine kilos and build up a few muscles in his fitti after home workouts have not worked out so well. Unfortunately it has Want totally forgot how all those complicated devices work …
Via Instagram the 52-year-old released a super funny and probably ironic clip with the title “I try to remember how to use a gym after quarantine”. In fact, the super motivated one uses it Want Here every device is “wrong”: Sometimes he trains his legs with a device for his shoulders, sometimes he sways while sitting like a child on a pulley system – which is actually intended for the arms.
Nevertheless, at the end of the day, the Men in Black star was completely soaked in sweat and joked: “I feel the training in places that I haven’t even known.” His fans celebrate him for his humor – and agree with him: “You get it perfectly to the point: I also have no idea about the gym game anymore,” says one follower. “I laughed tears and will look exactly the same”another cheers.
