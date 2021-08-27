Saturday, August 28, 2021
Will Smith Forgot How Gym Equipment Work!

By Sonia Gupta
The gyms are slowly but surely opening again – and many stars are also making their favorite gym unsafe again after the lockdown break! Actor Will Smith (52) is one of them: The four-time Grammy award winner wants to get rid of his accumulated quarantine kilos and build up a few muscles in his fitti after home workouts have not worked out so well. Unfortunately it has Want totally forgot how all those complicated devices work …

Via Instagram the 52-year-old released a super funny and probably ironic clip with the title “I try to remember how to use a gym after quarantine”. In fact, the super motivated one uses it Want Here every device is “wrong”: Sometimes he trains his legs with a device for his shoulders, sometimes he sways while sitting like a child on a pulley system – which is actually intended for the arms.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, the Men in Black star was completely soaked in sweat and joked: “I feel the training in places that I haven’t even known.” His fans celebrate him for his humor – and agree with him: “You get it perfectly to the point: I also have no idea about the gym game anymore,” says one follower. “I laughed tears and will look exactly the same”another cheers.




Will Smith, movie star



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
