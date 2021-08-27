US election: Jennifer Aniston calls for the election of Joe Biden

Jennifer Aniston cast her vote for Biden / Harris in the US election – as she revealed on Instagram.

On November 3rd, US citizens elect a new president. Actress Jennifer Aniston has already cast her vote. She gives a clear recommendation on Instagram.

In Hollywood, Republican politicians in general and Donald Trump in particular have few friends: the film industry has long traditionally been firmly in democratic hands. So it is not surprising that actress Jennifer Aniston revealed that she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Democratic team, in the upcoming US election.

She posted a photo on her Instagram account that showed her when she voted. The elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3rd, but US citizens can already submit their voting documents in many places as so-called “early voters”.

That’s why Jennifer Aniston didn’t vote for Trump



What is unusual about the post, however, is the clarity with which Brad Pitt’s ex-wife justifies her move: she voted for Biden / Harris because the country is more divided than ever before. Few men in positions of power decide what women can and can’t do with their bodies, Aniston said.

“Our current president has decided that racism is not a problem,” writes the well-known actress from the series “Friends”. And names other arguments that, from her point of view, speak against the incumbent: Trump repeatedly publicly ignored science during the corona pandemic, which is why many people should have died.

The choice is not just about a candidate or a single topic. Rather, it is about the future of the country and even the world. “Votes for human rights, for love and for decency,” Aniston called on her followers.





An appeal that met with a broad audience: more than 35 million people follow the 51-year-old on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston gave them one more piece of advice: “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” she wrote with a view to rapper Kanye West, who is also running for the office of US president. In surveys, West is around two percent, and he is not given any chance of winning the election.

Source used: instagram.com/jenniferaniston

