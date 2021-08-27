To look like Thor: that’s how much Marvel star Chris Hemsworth eats in a day!

In the role of the god of thunder “Thor”, actor Chris Hemsworth is always in top form. His coach has now revealed how the Australian manages to look like this.

Melbourne – Mountains of muscles as far as the eye can see: Actor Chris Hemsworth (37) thrilled millions of fans in the role of the Marvel superhero “Thor”. How does he manage to look like this?

His long-time stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton and the star’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed his fitness secret to PageSix magazine!

To always look perfect, it takes hard work, the two well-trained men make it clear. Hanton has already been the 37-year-old double in almost 13 films.

And Zocchi has also been friends with the “god of thunder” for decades. So the two of them know what makes the “Avengers” actor tick.

Both agree that he is very disciplined and ambitious. The hard work, persistence, and most importantly, proper nutrition would lead to the phenomenal success.

The subject of food is a little complicated for Hemsworth. He needs a lot of calories a day, but with meals that are too large he quickly feels “heavy”, explains his trainer.









The solution: The 1.90 meter tall man eats every two hours, i.e. at least 8 meals a day, around 450 calories to cover his needs for building muscle mass!