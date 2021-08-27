Saturday, August 28, 2021
To look like Thor: that’s how much Marvel star Chris Hemsworth eats in a day!

By Sonia Gupta
In the role of the god of thunder “Thor”, actor Chris Hemsworth is always in top form. His coach has now revealed how the Australian manages to look like this.

From Stephanie Schulze

Melbourne – Mountains of muscles as far as the eye can see: Actor Chris Hemsworth (37) thrilled millions of fans in the role of the Marvel superhero “Thor”. How does he manage to look like this?

Chris Hemsworth (37) as the Nordic god of thunder Thor in the first part of the same name from 2011. (archive image)

Chris Hemsworth (37) as the Nordic god of thunder Thor in the first part of the same name from 2011. (archive image) © Paramount Pictures France

His long-time stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton and the star’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed his fitness secret to PageSix magazine!

To always look perfect, it takes hard work, the two well-trained men make it clear. Hanton has already been the 37-year-old double in almost 13 films.

And Zocchi has also been friends with the “god of thunder” for decades. So the two of them know what makes the “Avengers” actor tick.

Both agree that he is very disciplined and ambitious. The hard work, persistence, and most importantly, proper nutrition would lead to the phenomenal success.

The subject of food is a little complicated for Hemsworth. He needs a lot of calories a day, but with meals that are too large he quickly feels “heavy”, explains his trainer.




The solution: The 1.90 meter tall man eats every two hours, i.e. at least 8 meals a day, around 450 calories to cover his needs for building muscle mass!

One to two hours of exercise a day is enough

The 37-year-old star trains hard for his body. (Archive image)

The 37-year-old star trains hard for his body. (Archive image) © Bianca De Marchi / AAP / dpa

The Australian star also enjoys hearty meals such as steak, chicken and fish or sweet potatoes with white rice a day, and then drinks protein shakes in between, according to trainer Zocchi.

During filming, the trainer stays on set with a chef to check that Hemsworth always eats the right amount. “I’m like his grandmother who only gives him food,” jokes Zocchi.

But nutrition is not everything, because the muscles do not come by themselves. The star trains for up to an hour once or twice a day for his body.

The trainer explains that the 60 minutes would be enough because the training time is very tough. “It’s not like we stand around taking photos for Instagram.”

Many elements from boxing, HIIT training, and other forms of fitness are used for the exercise sessions.

Muscle man Chris Hemsworth on Instagram

By the way, if you want to look like the “Extraction” star, you can download his workout plan thanks to his own fitness program “Centr”.

The program includes workouts, nutrition plans and relaxation exercises. All components are important for an optimal balance, says Zocchi. Well then: let’s go for the bacon!

Cover photo: Image montage: Paramount Pictures France, Bianca De Marchi / AAP / dpa

