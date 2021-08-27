Thor: That’s why Marvel wanted to kick Chris Hemsworth out – News 2021

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth almost lost one of his most famous roles: Thor, the Norse god of thunder and hero from Valhalla. The reason for this would have been pretty silly: His appearance in Dancing With The Stars in Australia. What we have learned about the situation, we tell you in this text.

Chris Hemsworth is Thor. It has been like that for many years and it is hard to imagine any other way nowadays. Whether in The Avengers or in his own solo films: The 37-year-old simply fits perfectly into the role he has played for a decade and seven films. It is all the more shocking that almost nothing came of it. Because a decision by Hemsworth almost blocked his access to the Marvel universe.









Speaking to Pop Culture, dancer Derek Hough spoke about the situation: “Chris Hemsworth almost lost his role as Thor because he appeared on Dancing With The Stars in Australia. They wanted him on the cast and I think people would call and said: ‘Yo, did you see him dancing samba? That can’t be our fool.’ “

So Hemsworth’s hip swing almost catapulted him out of the MCU. Of course, it is all the more reassuring for Marvel fans that it did not come to that after all. Since his first appearance as Thor, Hemsworth has at least proven how well he fits the role. And in the future too, the star will slip into his Thor costume again and swing the hammer.

As things stand, Thor: Love And Thunder will hit theaters in May next year. In the fight scenes of the blockbuster, his experience as an agile dancer should definitely come in handy. What do you think about the fact that Hemsworth almost missed his Thor role because of his dances?