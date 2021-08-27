The next endurance test is already waiting

Tighter monetary policy could stop the rapid recovery in cryptocurrencies. (Photo: Reuters)

A coin symbolizing the virtual currency Bitcoin

Please fasten your seat belts – let’s go to the wild crypto break! The usual comparison with the roller coaster would be rather belittling as a description for the months of chaos that Bitcoin, Ether and all the other crypto currencies have behind them. After the record high in April, the value of Bitcoin halved to around $ 30,000 by July, only to then celebrate a happy resurrection and climb to the round mark of $ 50,000.

In the meantime, profit-taking has put the price back down a bit, but the rapid recovery is still remarkable, because the cryptocurrencies have actually suffered a few low blows in the past few weeks. Gary Gensler, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, made it unmistakably clear that he would campaign for stricter regulation of the crypto world, and at the end of June China pulled the plug on many server farms and hit the global center of the crypto industry hard.