The Gray Man: start of shooting with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling postponed – entertainment

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling star in "The Gray Man".





Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling star in the new Netflix thriller “The Gray Man”. However, they cannot start filming as planned.

The two Hollywood stars Chris Evans (39) and Ryan Gosling (40, “La La Land”) apparently have to be patient. As the US portal “Deadline” claims to have learned, the start of shooting for their joint Netflix project “The Gray Man” is said to have been postponed. Work on the new spy thriller should have started on January 18, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Due to the increasing corona numbers on site, however, caution is allegedly being exercised.









As the report says, preproduction has already started and the first sets are said to have already been under construction. The alleged announcement to all crew members: The start of shooting will be delayed by at least two weeks.

Most expensive Netflix movie of all time?

Evans and Gosling will slip into the roles of two agents in “The Gray Man”. Court Gentry (Gosling), a former CIA agent, is now acting as a hit man, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), his former colleague, is hired to stop him. An exciting chase begins. The brothers Joe (49) and Anthony Russo (50), who are responsible for “Avengers: Endgame”, among others, are directing the film. The novel “The Gray Man – Unter Killern” by Mark Greaney (53) from 2009 serves as a template.

It is expected that “The Gray Man” will not remain a single film. Noteworthy already: The spy thriller should be able to draw from a budget of around 200 million US dollars (about 163 million euros), one of the largest that was ever available for a Netflix production.





