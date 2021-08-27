The fear of failure is what drives him

Diesel has been one of the greatest action and film heroes of this time for more than 20 years and has made it to the Hollywood Olympus with his role as Dom Toretto in the legendary ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. Even today, as a father of three, he dares crazy stunts and creates breathtaking scenes with them. So also in the ninth part of the film (theatrical release: July 15), in which even his little daughter was involved, as Vin Diesel told in an interview. On the screen, the muscle man always seems invincible. Would he like to be immortal in real life? Vin Diesel explained in an interview with the teleschau agency with a serious look: “Of course it’s always a fantasy that we play with. We wish our parents could always be healthy and, best of all, immortal. But the truth is different.” He attaches great importance to always saying goodbye to the people who are close to him: “We never know if we will ever see them again.” The Hollywood star knows no fear in his role as Dom Toretto. However, the 53-year-old does not find this character trait particularly positive in his private life. “I wouldn’t call it a superpower. Being afraid of things and having a healthy fear can be good.” Fear makes us more attentive, the American explained: “I am always afraid of failure – just like most other freelance artists. But this fear is exactly what drives me to create good things.”