Rihanna’s new boyfriend raves about the singer in public

Singer Rihanna and rapper A $ AP Rocky have been a couple for some time, but that has not yet been officially confirmed. Now the musician speaks for the first time in an interview about the relationship.

A $ AP Rocky first gave the public a glimpse into his relationship with colleague Rihanna. The 32-year-old, who was named “Prettiest Man Alive” by the magazine “GQ”, raves about the “Diamonds” interpreter.

“If you know, then you just know. She’s the right one,” the musician told GQ magazine. “The love of my life,” he called the 33-year-old multiple Grammy winner, and also “my lady”. Much had been speculated about a relationship between the two music stars. So far nothing has been officially confirmed. That has now changed with the recently published interview.









“I would be an incredible father”

He could also imagine having children, A $ AP Rocky said. “If that’s in my stars, absolutely. I think I would be an incredible, remarkable, overall wonderful father. I would have a very great child.” So the future plans already coincide with those of Rihanna. She told Vogue last year: “I will have children – three or four of them.”

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have known each other for many years. In 2012, for example, the two performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. In 2013 he was a support act for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour. The two have also appeared together in recent years on the red carpet or on the sidelines of fashion shows. But Rihanna is said to have been in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel until the beginning of 2020. In reports, December 2020 is cited as the beginning of the new love affair with A $ AP Rocky.