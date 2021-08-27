Rihanna leaves A $ AP Rocky’s house undercover

Rihanna (33) moves almost unrecognized in public. For weeks the rumors persisted that the musician was hooking up with A $ AP Rocky (32). Insiders unpacked some details and on Christmas days the two were spotted together in Barbados – although they did everything to keep their relationship a secret for the time being. Only a few weeks ago, the rapper finally made it official. And yet his girlfriend tried again to leave his house unrecognized.

Stepped on Thursday lunchtime Rihanna in front of her boyfriend’s house in Los Angeles. While she went to her car, some fans had to take a closer look to see her. Recordings of Daily Mail show that RiRi hid not only behind a face mask, but also behind white sunglasses and a knitted green hat. She rounded off the outfit with poison green trousers, white high heels and a shopping bag to match the hat.

Because of her headgear, her new hairstyle cannot be recognized. A few weeks ago, the artist said goodbye to her long hair and is now wearing it raspy short. She presented her new look in a blue statement jacket at the beginning of May.

advertisement







ActionPress / OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week 2018

advertisement

Rihanna, singer

advertisement

Rihanna, May 2021

48 Yes, now their relationship is finally official. 49 Nah, they keep it all private.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz