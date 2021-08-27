My first book ever, Will Smith’s Memoirs Out in November – Entertainment

Will Smith at the 2019 Disney movie “Aladdin” premiere. Photo: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect





Actor Will Smith is bringing out his first book. In it, he tells, among other things, how he went from being a “fearful child” to becoming a world star.

Hollywood megastar Will Smith (52) will soon publish his first book. In his memoir with the title “Will” he would like to tell his story – and with it, among other things, how he went from being a “scared child” to being a rap and film star. The actor shared the good news with his more than 54 million Instagram followers.

“My first book ever,” says the 52-year-old happily in the article and proudly holds the work in the camera. He says that he worked on it for two years. For “Will” he collaborated with the successful writer Mark Manson (37), who is known, among other things, for his self-help book “The subtle art of shitting on it”.









A self-knowledge book by Will Smith

“These memoirs are the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with everything your will can bring and everything it can leave behind,” reads the book’s official website. The actor wants to help other people with “Will”.

“It is easy to direct the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I am convinced of that,” Smith is quoted as saying. “Once you have learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, feeling, circumstance, positive or negative, simply propels you forward, toward greater growth and greater experience.”

The art behind the book cover

In another post, Smith presents the creation of the book cover. In an accelerated clip, artist Brandan Odums paints Will Smith as a child, teenager, and young adult. Every portrait is covered with words like “fear” or “pain”. In the foreground is a current portrait: “Five layers, each representing a different phase of my life … wonderful!”







The book will be released on November 9, 2021. You can currently pre-order it online.