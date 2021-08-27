Megan Fox is annoyed about a certain question

Did you know already… Sofia Vergara: No arguments

Anyone interviewing Megan Fox (35) nowadays would do well to avoid a topic. While the actress (‘Transformers’) likes to talk openly about her relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (31), one aspect gets on her nerves.

“Four years? F **** you!”

She is constantly approached about her boyfriend being younger than her, and that annoys her. For one thing, it’s just four years that separate the Hollywood beauty from the musician. On the other hand, there are two standards, Megan complained in an interview with InStyle magazine. “He may have lived like a 19-year-old all his life, but he’s not 19,” the actress grumbled, lamenting the double standards that many view their relationship with: “Nobody gets upset when George Clooney dates someone who is four years younger. Four years? F **** you! ” George Clooney’s wife, Amal, is 17 years younger than the star.









Megan Fox is tired of double standards

Megan pointed out that she and Machine Gun Kelly were even in high school at the same time. “It’s just ridiculous that women should be treated like that.” Your friend is your “soul mate”. On paper she is still married to her fellow actor Brian Austin Green (47) and the divorce is in progress. Brian has finally found new happiness after the breakup. On Wednesday (July 7th) he uploaded a photo to Instagram, which shows him kissing with his new girlfriend, the dancer Sharna Burgess (36). He wrote: “It’s been a long time since I’ve been with someone with whom I can really share my life.”

His still-wife had initially commented on the picture with the words “I am so grateful to Sharna”, followed by a purple heart. However, this was seen as sarcasm by the social media community. Megan Fox then deleted her comment.

