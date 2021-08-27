Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsMegan Fox is annoyed about a certain question
News

Megan Fox is annoyed about a certain question

By Sonia Gupta
0
77




Did you know already…

Sofia Vergara: No arguments

Anyone interviewing Megan Fox (35) nowadays would do well to avoid a topic. While the actress (‘Transformers’) likes to talk openly about her relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (31), one aspect gets on her nerves.

“Four years? F **** you!”

She is constantly approached about her boyfriend being younger than her, and that annoys her. For one thing, it’s just four years that separate the Hollywood beauty from the musician. On the other hand, there are two standards, Megan complained in an interview with InStyle magazine. “He may have lived like a 19-year-old all his life, but he’s not 19,” the actress grumbled, lamenting the double standards that many view their relationship with: “Nobody gets upset when George Clooney dates someone who is four years younger. Four years? F **** you! ” George Clooney’s wife, Amal, is 17 years younger than the star.




Megan Fox is tired of double standards

Megan pointed out that she and Machine Gun Kelly were even in high school at the same time. “It’s just ridiculous that women should be treated like that.” Your friend is your “soul mate”. On paper she is still married to her fellow actor Brian Austin Green (47) and the divorce is in progress. Brian has finally found new happiness after the breakup. On Wednesday (July 7th) he uploaded a photo to Instagram, which shows him kissing with his new girlfriend, the dancer Sharna Burgess (36). He wrote: “It’s been a long time since I’ve been with someone with whom I can really share my life.”

His still-wife had initially commented on the picture with the words “I am so grateful to Sharna”, followed by a purple heart. However, this was seen as sarcasm by the social media community. Megan Fox then deleted her comment.

Image: Ken Katz / startraksphoto / Cover Images

via Cover Media



Previous articleCelebrity Big Brother, A Case for Two … TV Tips on Friday
Next articleThe robber chases underage Bitcoin thieves, suing their parents
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv