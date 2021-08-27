Saturday, August 28, 2021
"Marvel's The Avengers": The feature film by Joss Whedon as a rerun

By Sonia Gupta
On Thursday (August 26th, 2021) “Marvel’s The Avengers” was on TV. Did you miss the film? You can find all information about the repetition online on the Internet and on TV here at news.de.

Marvel’s The Avengers at VOX
Image: VOX, transmitted by FUNKE program guides

The feature film “Marvel’s The Avengers” was shown on television on Thursday (August 26th, 2021). They didn’t make it to 8:15 pm at Vox tune in to see the Joss Whedon film? Have a look at the Vox media library TV Now. Here you will find countless television programs to stream online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. You can usually find the program online after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. “Marvel’s The Avengers” is also shown again on TV on Vox: On August 27, 2021 around 10:10 p.m..

“Marvel’s The Avengers” on TV: That’s what the SciFi comic book adaptation is about

Loki and his extraterrestrial army are threatened with extinction. To escape the apocalypse, a secret government organization ensures that the superheroes Captain, America, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Iron Man and Hulk form a powerful force. It is not at all easy, however, to form a functioning community out of the stubborn heroes. (Source: Vox, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)




All information and actors in “Marvel’s The Avengers” at a glance

Repetition on: August 27th, 2021 (10:10 pm)

at: Vox

from: Joss Whedon

With: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgård, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Bettany, Alexis Denisof, Tina Benko, Jerzy Skolimowski, M’laah Kaur Singh, Powers Boothe, Jenny Agutter, Arthur Darbinyan, Donald Li, Maximiliano Hernandez, Harry Dean Stanton, Ashley Johnson, Robert Clohessy and Enver Gjokaj

script: Joss Whedon, Zak Penn, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

camera: Seamus McGarvey

music Alan Silvestri

genre: Action and Science Fiction

Year of production: 2012

FSK: Approved from 12 years of age

Original title: “”

In HD: Yes

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta
