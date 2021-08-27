Mark Wahlberg remembers his dead son in “Joe Bell” · KINO.de

Mark Wahlberg can do more than just action and comedy. He proves this once again with the drama “Joe Bell”, for which the first trailer was published.

Known from: Born: June 5th, 1971 in Dorchester, Massachusetts USA

June 5th, 1971 in Dorchester, Massachusetts USA Jobs: Actor, producer

When Mark Wahlberg took his first steps in the film business, he was still known as Marky Mark, brother of Donnie Wahlberg. Until then, it was the bigger name as a member of the New Kids on the Block, which was dissolved in 1994. With the ingenious “Boogie Nights” Mark Wahlberg earned the respect in Hollywood. Since then he has delivered good dramas and thrillers again and again, such as “Heroes of the Night – We Own The Night” and “The Fighter”, but these are overshadowed by his loud action films and brute comedies.

Mark Wahlberg’s breakthrough came with “Boogie Nights”, which you can stream on Amazon

Now the 50-year-old fitness freak will soon have two dramas in which he can finally present his other sides again and grimace more than just a grim face: “Stu” and “Joe Bell”. A first trailer has just been released for the latter:

Streaming Tips of the Week: Jerks and More







In “Joe Bell” the story revolves around the family man Joe Bell (Mark Wahlberg) from Oregon, USA, who has to cope with an incredible stroke of fate: His son Jadin Bell (Reid Miller) has committed suicide after leaving school was massively bullied because of his sexual orientation. Joe blames himself for his son’s suicide, he never told him that he fully accepted him, he never had his back, never stood by him. To make up for himself and make up for his failures, he sets out to walk across the United States and talk about bullying. His destination, New York. Because that’s where Jadin always wanted to go.

In the US, “Joe Bell” is on July 23, 2021 start in the cinemas, a German release date is still pending.

The true and tragic story behind the movie “Joe Bell”

The film “Joe Bell” by director Reinaldo Marcus Green, based on a script by “Brokeback Mountain” authors Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, is based on a true story. In February 2013, Jadin Robert Joseph Bell committed suicide at the age of 15. His classmates massively bullied him both at his school, where he was a member of the cheerleading team, and on the Internet. His father, Joe Bell, confirmed to the press that he was bullied because of his sexual orientation, Jadin was gay.

To keep his son’s memory alive and to educate people about bullying, Joe Bell set out on a tour across the United States – on foot. Less than two months after the death of his son, he set off. Halfway there in Colorado on October 9, 2013 – less than six months after the start of his tour – he was hit by a truck and died at the scene of the accident. The truck driver is said to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Do you feel like watching a sad love story? Then take a look at this one Video:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.