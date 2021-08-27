Kardashian and West are organizing their billion-dollar divorce

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 43, continue to organize their divorce by mutual agreement. The two have now agreed to share custody of their four children. This was reported by the celebrity portals People.com and TMZ.com, citing a letter from a lawyer. The document reportedly reached the court on Friday in response to Kardashian’s petition for divorce. The rapper therefore agrees to the divorce petition and cites the reason – like his wife – “irreconcilable differences”. So one agrees to disagree.

Kardashian largely prevails with their demands

West also reportedly appears to consent that North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, continue to live with her mother. However, details still have to be determined. In any case, the two billion dollar parents want to forego any maintenance claims. Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser, one of America’s most famous divorce lawyers, whom she successfully represented in the divorce from her second husband Kris Humphries. Apparently, water ensures that Kardashian is now largely asserting her demands.









In February, Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The very wealthy self, fashion and cosmetics entrepreneur wants to stay in the luxury villa in the noble enclave of Hidden Hills in north Los Angeles and thus keep her children in familiar surroundings. She and West met in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014. To prevent disputes over assets, the two had agreed on a marriage contract. The rapper is said to have most recently stayed at the family ranch in the US state of Wyoming.

Kimye, as the glamorous couple is also called, has set new standards for the exploitation of celebrities. Hardly anyone else uses the attention economy in social networks so unchecked, and that also means: as unrestrained as imaginative. The two always created new sensations – new visual and auditory stimuli, new scandals and products – and never let the thread to their audience break. Self-marketing driven to perfection in the mode of continuous entertainment.