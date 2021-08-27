Hugh Jackman: Another biopsy

On Sunday (August 21), he revealed that the test results came back but were inconclusive because the doctors had not gone “deep” enough. Jackman, who now has to be tested again, stressed that he was not worried about the result, as the doctors had assured him that in the worst case it would be a basal cell carcinoma, which is “not threatening”. In a new Instagram video, he said, “First of all, thank you all for your incredible support. I got so much support for the biopsy I just had. I promised to keep you updated. The result was ambiguous which means they haven’t taken out enough because I’m going to start filming soon so we didn’t want to go too deep. They’re not worried. What came back didn’t worry them. If it is something, it is a basal cell carcinoma that is not threatening but needs treatment. “

The Hollywood star will have a second biopsy when he finishes filming in a few months.









Hugh also encouraged people to get regular checkups and wear sunscreen to protect their own skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

BANG Showbiz