Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsHugh Jackman: Another biopsy
News

Hugh Jackman: Another biopsy

By Sonia Gupta
0
75




On Sunday (August 21), he revealed that the test results came back but were inconclusive because the doctors had not gone “deep” enough. Jackman, who now has to be tested again, stressed that he was not worried about the result, as the doctors had assured him that in the worst case it would be a basal cell carcinoma, which is “not threatening”. In a new Instagram video, he said, “First of all, thank you all for your incredible support. I got so much support for the biopsy I just had. I promised to keep you updated. The result was ambiguous which means they haven’t taken out enough because I’m going to start filming soon so we didn’t want to go too deep. They’re not worried. What came back didn’t worry them. If it is something, it is a basal cell carcinoma that is not threatening but needs treatment. “
The Hollywood star will have a second biopsy when he finishes filming in a few months.




Hugh also encouraged people to get regular checkups and wear sunscreen to protect their own skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleUS election: Jennifer Aniston calls for the election of Joe Biden
Next articleStagnation: Bitcoin and Co .: crypto market runs out of steam before the weekend | news
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv