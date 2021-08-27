How Kendall Jenner wears the coziest dress of the summer (on a yacht)

Kendall Jenner: Your new summer dress is stylish and comfortable at the same time

When thinking of summer dresses, sheer maxi dresses and lingerie-inspired slip dresses come to mind, but lightweight fabrics aren’t the only option. Unexpected materials can upgrade the simplest of outfits even on very warm days – just ask Kendall Jenner.

The star model, who is currently enjoying a break on a yacht in the Mediterranean, yesterday published pictures of herself on Instagram in the last look of Daniel Lee’s current spring collection for Bottega Veneta. Lee’s terrycloth dress in a rich grass green was worn on the catwalk by Adwoa Aboah, but Jenner and her dreamy setting made the piece look brand new.

Runway look from Bottega Veneta





Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Kendall Jenner combines her summer dress with gold jewelry

With a pair of gold Wishbone earrings by Agmes and a bracelet made of chain links by Monica Vinader, Kendall Jenner looked like a carefree summer muse. The structured material of the Bottega dress and its striking color made it shine in every picture, while the voluminous details and fringes with which Lee adorned the neckline and pockets set a playful accent. Materials that feel good were at the center of the designer’s vision for this season, and the stars enjoyed adding these pieces to their wardrobe. Some went for a full Jenner look (see Lee fans like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber) while others wore a plush version of the brand’s “Cassette” bag or “Dream” sandals. Both cases illustrate the effect of statement materials.

Though Jenner isn’t averse to traditional summer outfits – she only shared bikini selfies last week – her current look offers a fresh look at the wardrobe for warm days. With its cozy texture, bold color and the fact that it doesn’t need to be ironed after being transported in the suitcase, the Bottega dress was the ideal choice for yacht hopping, lounging and the attention of the internet.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.