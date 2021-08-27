Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin & Co. are developing today news

Forex in this article

Bitcoin is worth $ 47,303.01 on Friday. The Bitcoin price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 46,994.32 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash rate has fallen compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 607.38. The price was yesterday at $ 607.48.

Ethereum is up at $ 3,118.64. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,105.73.









The price of the digital currency Litecoin fell to $ 168.26 on Friday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 168.32 US dollars.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.101 on Friday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.082 US dollars.

The Cardano rate rose to $ 2.611. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.548.

The Monero is worth $ 302.72 on Friday. The Monero rate rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 295.39 US dollars.

The IOTA is up at $ 0.9925. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 0.9839.

The price of the digital currency Verge was shown little moved on Friday at 0.0267 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.0267.

The Stellar price was trading at $ 0.3351 on Friday. The day before, the Stellar was worth $ 0.3380. With this, the stellar continues its sideways movement.

The NEM price runs sideways at 0.1892 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

The Dash price ranks at $ 230.16. The day before, the Dash was still at $ 234.54.

Today the NEO rate fell to $ 51.81. The NEO rate fell below the previous day’s level of 51.99 US dollars.

