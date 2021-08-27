Saturday, August 28, 2021
Cardano increases by 10% – is it still going up? From Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano increases by 10% – is it still going up?

Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.848407 on the Investing.com Index on Friday at 16:24 (14:24 GMT), up 10.47%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 27th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 90.573749B or 4.39% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 94.116713B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.499203 on the bottom and $ 2.848407 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 10.21%. Cardano’s average trading volume for the last 24 hours of trading was $ 6.973342B or 6.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.3870 on the lower and $ 2.9701 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 4.10% away from the record high, which was marked on August 23 at $ 2.97 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 47,889.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.18% on the day.

On the Investing.com Index, it was up 3.28% to $ 3,221.95.




Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 898.198985B or 43.57% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 377.400900B or 18.31% of the total market capitalization.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


