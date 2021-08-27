Cardano increases by 10% – is it still going up? From Investing.com



Cardano increases by 10% – is it still going up?



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.848407 on the Investing.com Index on Friday at 16:24 (14:24 GMT), up 10.47%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 27th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 90.573749B or 4.39% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 94.116713B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.499203 on the bottom and $ 2.848407 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 10.21%. Cardano’s average trading volume for the last 24 hours of trading was $ 6.973342B or 6.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.3870 on the lower and $ 2.9701 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 4.10% away from the record high, which was marked on August 23 at $ 2.97 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 47,889.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.18% on the day.

On the Investing.com Index, it was up 3.28% to $ 3,221.95.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 898.198985B or 43.57% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 377.400900B or 18.31% of the total market capitalization.