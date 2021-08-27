▷ FLy, the risk-free launchpad solution for protecting funds when investing in …

Black Ocean

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 23 / PRNewswire /

Getting involved in an IDO can often be lucrative for an investor, but at times it can be quite difficult to come across the new x100 crypto gem. If you want to know what an IDO is and the pros and cons associated with it check out our article at VRM Research

IDOs are not always profitable

Unfortunately, presale and IDO investors are sometimes left with worthless tokens.

A prime example of such a situation are the IDO results of Crypto Puzzles with -92.8% ROI

and Algo Painter with -82.8%

Various reasons are responsible for this, for example the developer failed to provide liquidity, or the developer initially provided the liquidity, but withdrew it later (one then speaks of a “rug pull”).

Rug pull

In a rug pull, crypto developers give up a project and disappear with the investors’ money. Rug pulls sometimes occur in the DeFi ecosystem, especially on DEXs: malicious people create a token there, list it on a DEX and link it to a leading cryptocurrency like Ethereum.

However, as soon as a significant number of investors swap their ETH for the listed token, the creators pull everything from the liquidity pool and drive the price of the coin to zero.

How can you make sure you don’t fall victim to rug pull?

Decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap determine the prices of the tokens in a pool algorithmically depending on the available credit. Check the liquidity of the project in a pool before investing and see if the token pool is locked for a period of time. However, this is not always possible because not every project brings liquidity into the pool before an IDO.

Even if the project appears reliable and reputable, even if well-known investors and companies invest in it, that is no guarantee of positive results. The coin’s creators can even create a temporary hype on Telegram, Twitter, and other social media platforms, adding a significant amount of liquidity to their pool to start with to boost investor confidence and create a FOMO that will encourage more people to do the same brings to invest in the token.

FLy protects customers and investors from the risks of an IDO

The FLy team promotes the principle of complete transparency and knows the needs of investors. That is why it has developed a Launchpad platform that offers its users a high level of risk protection in the volatile area of ​​DeFi investments.

DasFLy, which is from its utility token Franklin (FLy) , is carried serves as the driving force for the platform. FLy is a utility token with a specific purpose: Having FLy tokens gives you access to the launchpad and the risk-free IDO. This is a special differentiator to other Launchpad platforms. FLy token holders also get access to solutions such as trading signals for manual and API trading generated by quantitative trading algorithms, FLyDEX for traders and DeFi solutions for FLy tokens, such as staking and farming, a network https: / /tokenfly.co/ – usage / 3Brücke, escrow and other services that are currently being planned.

Risk-free IDOs on the FLy platform. Case study

As mentioned earlier, an IDO can be risky for investors. It is therefore extremely important to participate in this type of investment with the right platform, namely a platform that ensures the maximum benefit for the investor community and protects its customers.

For example, on August 5, 2021, a project called CFL365.Finance had an IDO for its token on the FLy Launchpad platform. The IDO was fully invested within 30 minutes of launch and completed with twice the amount required. Unfortunately, the performance of the $ CFL365 token did not match the risk management profile.

FLy cares about the community and in order to keep the community profitable, it stopped the token distribution. To protect the FLy community from loss, all USDT tokens that had participated in the IDO were released









In addition, FLy Launchpad attendees received a free airdrop in $ CFL365 tokens equal to the amount of FLy tokens in their wallets.

The FLy Launchpad is risk-free because the team does not leave its community if a project fails, but refunds the money. All information about the IDO process is available through the FLy and BO newsletters and official worldwide community channel sent.

You can check all transactions in this case here:

https://bscscan.com/tx/0x5db49501c87a784fc0f695c82885b3304834c882539e3b135888285655beea14

Tokens Airdrop:

https://bscscan.com/tx/0x52bbc9f61c410c88eda92315e592055bf7d7f54a42ff0f6917b0726e2289d16f

https://bscscan.com/tx/0xc9196878ff84737edf23af8fe606955ec7e345ffe9bc67f4ed6d5272ba7066e8

USDT return:

https://bscscan.com/tx/0xba0296e351cfca0191035218cc3ae1cd71f633933d182d56016942e8576861c9

https://bscscan.com/tx/0x8f298d46ccf5ee8eac2ca7488a3bb466095f217e008707557a61423e6cd4b0b0

Fly Launchpad information

FLy Launchpad helps and advises project teams on how they can best win communities and increase the number of investors in their tokens for a successful start. The Launchpad offers a comprehensive fundraising service that ranges from advice to post-listing support, marketing and market-making support.

The FLy team is looking for strong projects with a unique and innovative vision in the crypto area.

The FLy community enjoys the opportunity to invest in high quality projects on good terms that are similar to the institutional pre-seed and seed rounds.

FLy Launchpad offers completely risk-free IDOs and creates a win-win situation for projects and investors.

Benefits of Fly Launchpad for investors and projects

Large community and relevant expertise for projects, pre- and post-IDO support with marketing, price management and advice.

The FLy community could act as a funder for high quality projects to invest in.

Risk – protection for FLy token holders, if an IDO token performs badly or a team behaves unfairly, the token holders get their investment back without any losses.

Participation in an IDO on the FLy platform

Participants must be more than 100 FLy tokens (BSC / ETH network) in your web wallet (Metamask for example)

(BSC / ETH network) in your web wallet (Metamask for example) Participants must have the appropriate amount of money for their investment application

Fly token holders must select a project to invest in.

You need to connect your wallet to launchpad.bo.market

You need to set an investment amount and approve the investment request

Win a lottery

Make an Investment

Receive tokens from a token sale

Current price of the FLy token

The price of the FLy token rose to + 170% last weekend and the trading volume for FLy tokens set a record of more than $ 10 million. Fly’s value is expected to continue to grow as new partnerships and new services enter the market. It definitely has great future potential. Add FLy Token to your CoinMarketCap watchlist. If you’re looking to diversify your portfolio, now might be the ideal time to consider FLy.

Fly has many more solutions planned and there will be many more exciting announcements about the latest updates. Stay tuned!

Website: https: //tokenfly.co/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/FrankLinYield

Telegram: Telegram global community channel

Announcements on Telegram https://t.me/TokenFLyBlackOcean

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601715/1.jpg Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601716/2.jpg Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601717/3.jpg Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601718/4.jpg Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601719/5.jpg

Original content by: Black Ocean, transmitted by news aktuell