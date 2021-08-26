Tom Cruise ends up in the garden of an English family

August 25, 2021 – 10:20 pm clock

Emergency landing with star potential

Tom Cruise (59), who is currently filming the latest “Mission: Impossible” film in England, had to make a spontaneous helicopter landing on the way to an appointment due to an emergency. No problem at all for the action star!

Honey, there’s a mega-star in our garden

So they turned to the Alison Webbs family. She lives in Warwickshire, England, and apparently has such a large garden that it can also be used as a helicopter landing pad in an emergency. Which celebrity will end up in her garden, Webbs didn’t know until the very end. The family had only been told that a VIP would have to land somewhere as the nearby airport was closed.

When the former Scientology confessor got out of the helicopter, the surprise was even greater. And the star showed himself from the best side: “He went straight to the children to talk, then came over to us, greeted us with his elbows and said thank you very much,” Webbs told the BBC.







Helicopter flight for the kids

Cruise posed for photos and even gave Ms. Webbs and her partner’s children a flight as a gift. “Then he said if the kids wanted to, they could go on a helicopter.” Of course the kids wanted. The pilot took them on a short sightseeing flight while Cruise attended a meeting. “It was surreal, I still can’t believe it happened,” said Webbs of the “incredible day” when Tom Cruise landed in her garden.