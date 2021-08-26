“The White Lotus” from today also in German on Sky

The social satire “The White Lotus” is now also available in German on Sky Ticket and Sky Q.

An illustrious group of very diverse hotel guests want to enjoy a relaxing week’s vacation in a paradisiacal luxury resort in Hawaii. But with every day that goes by, the idyll darkens. The employees of the Hotel White Lotus include the demanding resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), who gets off track after a traumatic experience, and the down-to-earth spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who is taken on an emotional roller coaster ride by a needy guest will.

“The White Lotus” from HBO on Sky

Vacations include the Mossbacher family – Nicole (Connie Britton), a successful Type Alpha business woman who can't help but treat her family like disobedient employees while husband Mark (Steve Zahn) struggles with an embarrassing health crisis and inferiority complex struggles. Teenage son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) is a socially awkward gamer experiencing the wonders of nature for the first time; Daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) has her friend Paula (Brittany O'Grady) in tow.

The two sharp-tongued college students view the lifestyle of all vacationers: inside around them with a sardonic eye.









The two sharp-tongued college students view the lifestyle of all vacationers: inside around them with a sardonic eye. The handsome, confident Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) and the equally beautiful Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) are newly married and want to enjoy their honeymoon. But her wedding suite was given to other guests and to top it all off, Shane’s pushy mother Kitty (Molly Shannon) shows up. And finally, there is Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a wealthy, unstable woman recovering from her mother’s death, traveling alone to the hotel, and desperately in need of much more than just a massage.

The six-part miniseries “The White Lotus” was created and written by Mike White (“Enlightened”). He also directed and served as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine is responsible as co-executive producer. It was filmed on the island of Maui.

First only in the original language, then in German

The English-language original version of “The White Lotus” has been available on Sky Ticket and Sky Q since the night of July 11th to 12th. A German version of the HBO miniseries will be available on demand starting 23 August today, as well as being broadcast linearly on Sky Atlantic.