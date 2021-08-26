“The Expendables 4”: Stallone Announces Sequel – News 2021

A few years ago it was announced that a fourth part of the popular Expendables series was being planned. After the project had been quiet for a long time, many fans had given up hope. As it turned out, probably wrongly.

In “The Expendables” and the two successors “Expendables 2” and Expendables 3 “fans of big action stars and lots of firefights get their money’s worth. A team of long-established mercenaries around Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) has to do a wide variety of jobs. The “Schizos” leave a lot of corpses and devastated battlefields behind. The special thing about “The Expendables” is by no means the plot, but the cast. Besides Sylvester Stallone, actors like Jason Statham were already in the first films , Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the second part of the series, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Liam Hemsworth joined the series. In the third and most up-to-date part Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Wesley Snipes could also be seen in addition to some returnees.

With a few exceptions, the mercenaries from “The Expendables” are by no means young men anymore. After seven years have passed since the last theatrical release, nothing has changed. That’s why many fans believed until the end that Stallone and Co had turned their backs on such a strenuous project, especially after Stallone left “Rocky” and “Rambo” in recent years.









It looks like “The Expendables 4” is still being planned. Via Instagram, Stallone presented the new design for a ring that he will wear on his finger as Barney Ross in the forthcoming fourth part. If the film is not in the planning stage, the question arises why one then works on a prop.

So it seems to be looking better than hoped. More interesting than Stallone’s jewelry, however, is the cast. It will probably be a while before we find out new details about the project. At least we can now look forward to one last order from the group around Barney Ross.