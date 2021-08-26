The complete line-up at a glance

With 3 parts so far, the John Wick series has blossomed into one of the most popular action franchises of today and re-fueled the star status of Keanu Reeves. In 2022, the bad-tempered ex-contract killer in John Wick: Chapter 4 will return.

Even if nothing is known about the plot of the sequel, a few names for the cast of part 4 have already been determined. We’ll provide you Cast of John Wick 4 at a glance. The article is regularly updated with new cast information.

The cast of John Wick 4 at a glance

So far, the cast of the upcoming part includes:

Keanu Reeves has a personal account open in John Wick 4

At the end of John Wick 3, a seriously wounded John Wick and the also injured underworld boss Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) made up for one possible campaign of revenge against the High Chamber united. This is where the story of the fourth part should pick up.

Laurence Fishburne also returns in John Wick 4

With John teaming up with Bowery King at the end of Part 3, Laurence Fishburne will be back in the sequel. In the interview he also spoke about the new “heart” in the center of John Wick 4.

© Concorde Laurence Fishburne in John Wick 2

Donnie Yen puts Keanu Reeves in great action competition in the John Wick universe

While nothing is known about his role, Donnie Yen is a fantastic addition to the John Wick franchise. With his decades of experience as an actor, stuntman and action choreographer in Hong Kong films or the Ip Man franchise, he’s the franchise’s most promising action star to date.

© Disney Donnie Yen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Shamier Anderson is sure to become even better known through John Wick 4

So far, the Canadian actor is Shamier Anderson not yet an extremely well-known star. His appearance in the John Wick sequel should certainly change that.

© Netflix Shamier Anderson in Awake

With Rina Sawayama, a pop singer makes her acting debut in John Wick 4

In the upcoming part, pop star and model Rina Sawayama will make her acting debut. The 30-year-old created one in 2020 with her first studio album, Sawayama, which was featured in Guardian, Consequences of Sound and NME lists of the best albums of the year Hype about their music. Nothing is known about her role in John Wick 4.

Bill Skarsgård may scare Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

Many people probably know Bill Skarsgård mainly as the creepy one Horror clown Pennywise from the new E-flat films.

© Warner bros. Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise

It is not yet known whether he will rely on his terrifying talent again for his role in John Wick 4.

Army of the Dead and Mortal Kombat star Hiroyuki Sanada plays Watanabe

In John Wick 4, the Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada is said to be one Key figure named Watanabe play. More information about the character is not yet known.

© Netflix Army of the Dead

Sanada recently played roles in recent films such as Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and the new Mortal Kombat film adaptation.

Scott Adkins should also really heat up Keanu Reeves

With Scott Adkins, the fourth John Wick part has become a real one B-movie battle god fished. The British actor was best known for his role as Boyka in the Undisputed series.

© EuroVideo media Scott Adkins in Undisputed 4

With his well-trained body and brute martial arts choreographies should corner Adkins Keanu Reeves’ killer.

With Lance Reddick there is another returnee in John Wick 4

In addition to Laurence Fishburne, a star returns for John Wick 4 with Lance Reddick, the practically already to the family heard.

© universe Lance Reddick as Charon

In his role as Charon he plays the Concierge of the Continental Hotel. In the third part he last fought together at John Wick’s side.

John Wick 4 grabs an acting legend with Clancy Brown

Nothing is known about the role of Clancy Brown in the upcoming John Wick part. The American actor became known through Appearances in films such as Highlander, Starship Troopers and The Condemned.

© Show time Clancy Brown in Billions

Later this year he will also be seen as the villain in the Dexter revival. Whether he plays a good or bad character alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 remains to be seen for the time being.

