Reese Witherspoon: She’s celebrating the end of her children’s vacation

Actress Reese Witherspoon shows how exuberantly she celebrates the end of the summer vacation – and she has every reason to.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, loves her children – daughter Ava Philippe, 21, and sons Deacon Philippe, 17, and Tennessee Toth, 8, – but every mother’s love has its limits after three long months of summer vacation in the United States.

Reese Witherspoon celebrates back to school for children



To celebrate the return of her children to school and the fact that she can finally have her house to herself again during the day, the actress danced through her kitchen before treating herself to a “handful” of cake for breakfast. Reese is wearing a bright yellow, cuddly outfit for the special celebration of the day as she pours herself a coffee and bursts into a dance mood with sheer joy about the empty house. Reese posts her little dance performance on Instagram and writes: “When the children go back to school and you have the house to yourself”.

Her children help her understand life



Ava is a third-year student at UC Berkeley while her younger brothers are in high school. In June Witherspoon spoke about her relationship with her older children and said in the US magazine “Interview” that the close relationship with the older children Ava and Deacon makes her emotional.

“I never expected to have that kind of relationship with them, but it’s so rewarding to have kids to deal with life with. They help me understand the complexities of it. I’m really, really grateful for that “These little people in my life are. Adult people. I have two grown children now. It’s crazy,” added the Morning Show actress.

Sources used: instagram.com, people.com

