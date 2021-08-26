Pop star Rihanna – A lot of fabric is only worn by her windows – people

Only she knows what goes on behind drawn curtains.

Pop star Rihanna (33) makes her fans on Instagram once again breathless. In orange-colored lace underwear from her label Savage X Fenty, she poses openly on the social media platform.

She pairs pink plush stilettos with a strapless bra and high-waist thong and poses for her fans in front of purple velvet curtains. A sight where the spit stays away!

But Rihanna stays cool, only comments on her revealing photos: “I thought about a caption for 3 minutes. But I have nothing to say. ”But these photos really don’t need big words. Your followers also agree in the comments.

But if you have a lot to say about it: ASAP Rocky (32)! After the rapper and the pop singer had kept their relationship top secret at the beginning, he made his love public a few weeks ago, the “GQ” said: “If you know, then you just know. She’s the right one. ”And even calls Rihanna“ the love of my life ”.













ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are a couple, the rapper can even imagine children with the musicianPhoto: Getty Images



ASAP Rocky even mentioned that he could imagine having kids with Rihanna. With such a hot woman, it’s no wonder.

ASAP Rocky certainly just wants to pull the curtain back as soon as possible – and enjoy romantic togetherness …