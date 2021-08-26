Pop star Rihanna – A lot of fabric is only worn by her windows – people

Only she knows what goes on behind drawn curtains.
Pop star Rihanna (33) makes her fans on Instagram once again breathless. In orange-colored lace underwear from her label Savage X Fenty, she poses openly on the social media platform.
She pairs pink plush stilettos with a strapless bra and high-waist thong and poses for her fans in front of purple velvet curtains. A sight where the spit stays away!
But Rihanna stays cool, only comments on her revealing photos: “I thought about a caption for 3 minutes. But I have nothing to say. ”But these photos really don’t need big words. Your followers also agree in the comments.
But if you have a lot to say about it: ASAP Rocky (32)! After the rapper and the pop singer had kept their relationship top secret at the beginning, he made his love public a few weeks ago, the “GQ” said: “If you know, then you just know. She’s the right one. ”And even calls Rihanna“ the love of my life ”.
ASAP Rocky even mentioned that he could imagine having kids with Rihanna. With such a hot woman, it’s no wonder.
ASAP Rocky certainly just wants to pull the curtain back as soon as possible – and enjoy romantic togetherness …