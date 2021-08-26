New to Netflix in September: The Best New Series and Movies – News 2021









Netflix will provide us with new home theater food again in September. While “House of Money” is entering its 5th season, the new Michael Schumacher documentary gives us exciting insights into the life of the exceptional Formula 1 athlete. Here is an overview of the new movies and series on Netflix for September.

The special thing about the documentary “Schumacher” is probably the cooperation with the family and the close and authentic insights that we can get from it. Numerous motorsport stars and friends speak up. For “John Wick” fans there is brutal revenge action with the female Netflix counterpart “Kate”, which is in no way inferior to Keanu Reeves (“Bill & Ted save the universe”).

Now get in the right mood for the new films and series in the stream. Under the preview trailer we have the most important titles and an overview sorted by date for you. High time for the next binge evening!

Our top 3 reboots on Netflix in September 1 Movie

Action

After she was poisoned, a tough assassin had less than 24 hours to get revenge on her enemies. Surprisingly, she receives support from the daughter of one of her previous victims. 2 With Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel Movie

Documentation / report

His strong will and the triumphant struggle for victory against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the center of global attention. His career has captured the imaginations of millions of people. However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that define Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubts and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflective man. But Schumacher’s real center of life is – despite his passion for sport – his family; his children and Corinna Schumacher: his greatest support and the love of his life. You are now ready to tell his story. 3 With David Kross, Hanno Kofler and Maria Ehrich Movie

thriller

It should be a relaxing trip into the wilderness. But then a mysterious shooter opens the hunt for the five friends. A desperate struggle for survival begins. Prey, on Netflix from September 10th.

All reboots by date

With Sean Hayes, Gary Cole and David Harbor series

1 season

Comedy

An attractive secret agent has extraordinary adventures with his LGBTQ super spies.

series

thriller

The biggest robbery in history is in danger: the hostages and thieves are getting tired and nervous, forensic technicians track down the house where the robbery was planned, and the police are getting closer to the professor’s identity. Will they succeed in carrying out their plan?

With Elsa Öhrn, Mustapha Aarab and Magnus Krepper Movie

drama

In this remake of Mats Wahl’s novel, two Stockholm teenagers of different origins fall in love.

With Pauline Étienne, Laurent Capelluto, Jan Bijvoet and Mehmet Kurtuluş series

2 seasons

thriller

Passengers and crew of a hijacked plane have to outsmart the day-night cycle. An enigmatic cosmic event throws the world below into chaos.

With Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X Movie

Documentation / report

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali is an authoritative documentary about iconic icons Malcom X and Muhammad Ali with never-before-seen archive footage.

series

3 seasons

Comedy

Nerd Otis has all the answers thanks to his mother, a sex therapist. So his rebellious classmate wants to open a sex therapy clinic at school.

With Logan Browning and Brandon P. Bell series

4 seasons

drama

Black students at this elite college, which is nowhere near as progressive in matters of race as it thinks, grapple with insults and dangers on a daily basis.

With Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater series

1 season

horror

In this series from the creators of “Haunted Hill House”, a congregation experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a priest.

Movie

Family

The unimaginable has happened … Equestria has lost its magic! Earth ponies, unicorns and pegasoi are no longer friends and now live separately according to species. But the dedicated earth pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to restore the magic and peace to her world. Together with the open-hearted unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the two travel to distant lands, where they meet the charismatic and courageous Pegasoi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the always responsible earth pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is not without adversity, but these new best friends all have their own unique, and special gifts that may be just what the Pony Verse needs to restore the magic and prove that little ponies can make great things too.

Movie

drama

Germany, 1933: Little Anna Kemper lives with her family in Berlin. Since her father, a famous theater critic, was an open opponent of the National Socialists, he had to flee to Zurich after Hitler came to power. The mother, Anna and her twelve-year-old brother soon follow him. Because there is hardly any time to prepare for the escape, Anna has to leave her beloved stuffed rabbit behind in the hurry. But the family cannot find permanent home in Switzerland either. Again and again Anna has to adapt to the constantly changing circumstances, is faced with new challenges with her family and is confronted with great deprivations. Nevertheless, Anna tries not to lose heart.

With Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard series

drama

“The Chestnut Man” is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen. One stormy morning in October, the police made a horrific discovery: a young woman was found murdered in a playground. One of her hands was severed. Next to her is a little chestnut man. The ambitious young commissioner Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is entrusted with solving the case together with her new partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). The two soon discover a mysterious connection between the chestnut man and the daughter of the politician Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner), who has been missing and believed dead for a year.

Movie

horror

Now the four zombie killers are spreading their ingeniously funny chaos this time from the vastness of America to the White House. The four are confronted not only with new zombie species, but also with other human survivors. But first and foremost, they have to face the growing problems within their own weird coercive family – sharp-tongued and ruthless as ever.

With Pinar Deniz, Kubilay Aka and Mert Yazicioglu series

drama

Four troublemakers and a high school student want to pair up their teacher. In doing so, they unexpectedly encounter friendship, love and even the courage to be themselves.