“Modern Family” colleagues congratulate Sofia Vergara on her 48th birthday.

The Modern Family Stars are like family in real life too! For eleven years, the main actors Julie Bowen (50), Ariel Winter (22) and Co. stood together for the Mockumentary in front of the camera – for the last time at the end of February, when the [Artikel nicht gefunden] was filmed. It’s clear: the actors’ time together on set has welded them together. Her “Modern Family” colleagues congratulate Gloria actress Sofia Vergara (48) on her birthday so sweetly!

On July 10th, the beauty was 48 years old. For the occasion, Cameron released cast members Eric Stonestreet (48) now a funny snapshot of Sofia on Instagram, on which the beautiful Colombian apparently had to blink. “Happy Birthday, Sofia! Since we are no longer working together, I could post this here safely “, jokes Eric in the caption. “I love you and miss you.”

Haley actress Sarah Hyland (29) also opted for a funny photo as part of the birthday wishes. Via Instagram the 29-year-old published an older picture of herself and Sofia on a red carpet: while Sofia beaming beautifully as always smiling at the cameras, throws Sarah gives her a doubtful look. “Happy Birthday, Sofia. I will always bow to you – you are such a strong and great woman “she writes. Mitchell actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (44) and Sofia’s series son Rico Rodriguez also congratulated her on the net.









Eric Stonestreet, actor

Instagram / ericstonestreet Sofia Vergara, actress

Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland in 2014

